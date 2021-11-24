Alumni honour 13 serving, retired teachers

THE 1996 set of the Old Students Association of Bolade Grammar School, Oshodi (BGSO’96), has honoured 13 serving and retired teachers of the school for their excellent performance, sacrifice in raising future leaders and contribution to the development of the country and the world at large.

The teachers were honoured with awards, cash, Boombox Bluetooth decks at the association’s 25th anniversary themed: ‘The Journey So Far,’ which was held in Oshodi, Lagos.

Beneficiaries of the gesture included Mr Yomi Lasisi, Mrs Iyabo Adepegba, Mr Tunde Olanipekun, Mr Gbenga Akinwole, Mrs Bola Gbemile, Mr Ademola Faleke and Ogunniyi Benson-Kehinde.

Others were: Messrs Oluajo Samson Adedayo, Olufemi Areoye, Obafemi Oladunni, Adeniyi Egunjobi Michael, Ademola Adeleke and Babatunde Osadiya.

The leader of the 1996 set and a celebrated chartered accountant, Mr Adeboye, in his opening remark, commended the teachers for their contributions to education and mentorship of the then young students who have now become the ‘big boys and girls’ in the society.

Adeboye declared that the honour being bestowed on the beneficiaries was meant to show that teachers deserved to be rewarded here on earth against the popular saying that ‘‘teachers’ rewards are in heaven.”

He recalled their school days which, according to him, were tough but in turn built in them confidence, eloquence, discipline, tenacity, among other virtues that made them attain their various dreams in life.

“We could boldly say that the BGSO’96 set was very fortunate because we learnt under the tutelage of great teachers who exposed us to trainings that have led us to a balanced view of education,” he stated.

Speaking further, Adeboye recalled with nostalgia the first two principals of the school, Mrs Ajaguna and later Mrs Akinsanmi, describing them as very caring women who handled the students as their grandchildren.

That we were tutored, trained and prepared to take on our world,” he said.

The BGSO’96 president explained that the primary motives of the association was to get financial support from members and philanthropists to give back to the school as government alone could not fund aeducation.

According to him, the present state of the school’s laboratory and classes “is an eyesore and we need to give back for the benefits of the present and coming generations, hence the choice of the theme of the anniversary celebration, ‘The Journey So Far.’

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Lasisi, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, thanked God for allowing him to serve at Bolade Grammar School, Oshodi, noting that the experience then was quite different from what obtained in other schools where he had served.

He noted that little boys and girls of then submitted themselves to discipline and learning as well as conformed to the rules of the school, which had made them who they are today.

The coordinator and former vice president of the association, Dr Abimbola Olukotun, expressed her joy for being a product of the school while she appreciated their former teachers, who according to her, produced out of the set notable professional such as doctors engineers, chartered accountants, bankers, advertising practitioners, journalists, teachers, among other distinguished personalities in the society.

She expressed displeasure on the fact that parents no longer send their children to public schools due to the state of public schools today.