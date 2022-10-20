Bauchi Assembly passes bill on drugs, medical consumables management into law, observes silence, prayer for late Speaker of Ekiti Assembly

Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed into law, a Bill for a Law to amend the Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency Law 2012 and Other Matters Connected Thereto 2022.

The passage of the Bill followed report of the House Committee on Health and Human Services on the Bill which was laid by the Chairman of the Committee Hon. Bello Sarkin Jadori representing Gamawa Constituency.

The Committee explained that it subjected the Bill to scrutiny through consulting various stakeholders while inputs were collated, analysed and recommended.

It therefore recommended that the Bill should be passed into law and House adopted the recommendations of the Committee leading to its passage.

Chairman of the House Committee on Health and Human Services Hon. Bello Sarkin Jadori then requested the House to allow a Bill for a Law to amend the Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency Law 2012 and Other Matters Connected Thereto 2022, he was seconded by Hon. Sabo Bako Sade representing Sade Constituency.

Upon approval by the Members, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Umar Yusuf Gital Esq to read the Bill for third time and the Bill was therefore passed into law.

The Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman who presided over the plenary had earlier announced the demise of Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye.

According to him, the Speaker died on Wednesday at Ekiti State Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He explained that the late Speaker was not just a friend but dependable and vibrant colleague.

The Speaker then stated that, “On behalf of Honourable Members, Management and Staff of Bauchi State House Assembly, I convey condolences to the Ekiti State Government, Ekiti State House of Assembly and all people of Ekiti State over this great loss.”

The Speaker asked his colleagues to observe a One minute silence and special prayers in honour of the late Speaker, he also announced that he will lead a delegation from the Honourable House to Ado-Ekiti to pay condolences.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE