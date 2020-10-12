All Lagos schools to reopen next Monday ― Govt

The Lagos State government has announced the resumption of all remaining students in both the public and private primary and secondary schools in the state beginning from next Monday.

The physical resumption for the 2020/2021 academic session now captures pupils in pre-primary schools including daycare, kindergarten and nursery.

Tribune Online recalls that all students in private schools from primary to secondary levels and those in junior secondary school class 3 and senior secondary school class 2 in public schools in the state have since resumed academic activities about a month ago.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, made the announcement in a statement made available by the head of public affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, on Monday.

According to the commissioner, the full resumption decision was taken by the state government after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders including safety professionals and nursery school providers in the state.

She however advised those concerned to put the safety of their pupils and workers and visitors first by adhering to the COVID-19 already given guidelines and protocols.

She said the Office of Education Quality Assurance would continue to monitor and evaluate the preparedness of schools for reopening

She asked private school owners and managers to get clearance from the quality assurance office before their physical resumption.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

STILL TRENDING: IGP Disbands SARS Following Nationwide #EndSARS Protests

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.

#OndoDecides2020: Reports Of Violence Handiwork Of Weak Candidates ― Jimoh Ibrahim

Business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has explained that reports of the pre-election violence that marred the Ondo State governorship election were the creation of weak opposition parties in the state.

IPPIS: Buhari’s Statement Not Targeted At Us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.