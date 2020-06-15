Akinkugbe: Nigeria has lost a rare gem ― Adesina
President, African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina described the late Prof Oladipo Akinkugbe as a rare gem who served Nigeria selflessly.
He saluted Akinkugbe as a Professor of Medicine who was exceptionally brilliant and offered his service for the betterment of humanity.
“I am saddened by the death of Prof Oladipo Akinkugbe today at the age of 86 years. Prof was a rare gem. An exceptionally brilliant and globally acclaimed Professor of Medicine.
“He made Nigeria proud and served selflessly. Thank you Sir for your life of immense service. Rest in Peace,” Adesina said.
