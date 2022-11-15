Akin Alabi flags off second term campaign with empowerment programme

The lawmaker representing Egbeda Ona ara Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Honorable Akin Alabi, has reiterated his commitment to spread across his constituency the dividends of democracy with quality empowerment programmes and brilliant representation at the hallowed chamber.

Alabi disclosed this on Tuesday during his regular empowerment programme specially designed to equip women in his constituency with working equipments worth over N20 million.

The lawmaker explained that the empowerment which was streamlined to build the capacity of selected women with grinding machines and state of the art hair dressing machines was basically to change the financial situation of the beneficiaries and also make them self-employed.

He disclosed that this empowerment is not a one off intervention as he has over the years engaged in a series of life changing programmes, noting that this is one of the activities outlined to flag off his second term political campaign.

He disclosed that during the week+long event, he will commission a standard football pitch at Urban Day Grammar School Old-Ife Roa, a water project at Idi-Obi, Ibadan, class of 3 blocks of classrooms at Community Primary School II, Aba Afiz, Olaogun, Ibadan and many others.

He equally implored the lucky beneficiaries to make good use of the equipment for the betterment of their life and people around them.

In the same vein, he enjoined his constituents to support the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the coming elections by voting APC candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president, Senator Teslim Folarin for governor, himself for the House of Representatives and every other APC candidate.





The Head of National Lottery Fund, Mr Jamiu Badmus, lauded Honourable Alabi for deeming it fit to empower women, noting that this lofty initiative is well appreciated as it will not only change the financial narrative of the beneficiaries but also the nation.

He pointed out that anyone who empowers men, youths and women empowers a nation and urged him to continue the good works while calling on others to emulate him.

In their remarks, some of the beneficiaries appreciated the lawmaker for creating a means of livelihood as they equally pledged their support to him in the coming 2023 election.