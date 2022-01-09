Akeredolu hails return of Army to Correctional Centres in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, on Sunday, hailed the return of officers of the Nigerian Army to correctional centres in the state.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, described the return of soldiers to the centres as a welcome development.

Akeredolu noted that the Nigerian Army had allowed good reasoning to prevail in the interest of the people.

According to the governor, the initial withdrawal of soldiers attached to Correctional Centres in Akure, Ondo, Owo and Okitipupa was an “aberration and an undue security risk.”

He said: “We note the return of soldiers to the correctional centres as concerting. The security of lives and property of our people remains an onerous task that must be carried out without hesitation or sentiment.

“A federal facility like the correctional centre should not have been left without deserving security for any reason. However, the return of the soldiers to the facilities is a positive development

“Both the Nigerian Army and the Correctional Centres belong to the Federal Government. There must be continuous synergy.

“We will also continue to do our best to give the necessary support when the need arises,” he said.

The governor had last week raised the over the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Correctional Centers across the state, alleging the Army of inducing steps toward jailbreaks.

The governor who expressed worries over the development condemned the withdrawal of Army, queried the rationale behind the withdrawal of soldiers from the correctional centres which belong to the Federal Government.

