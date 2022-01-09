Bandits release teacher, 30 students of FGC Birnin Yauri

By AYODELE AJOGE - BIRNIN-KEBBI
Bandits, on Saturday, released another set of 30 students and one Teacher in their captivity bringing the total of students and teachers so far released to 64 out of 94 students kidnapped in May 2021.

In a press statement issued, on Sunday, signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, and made available to Tribune Online stated that the bandits have released 30 students and one teacher who have hitter-to brought to Birnin-Kebbi the state capital.

“It would be recalled that on Thursday, October 21, 2021, 30 students of the school were released and brought to Birnin-Kebbi to be reunited with their families. This is in addition to some who were released to their parents earlier,” the statement read.

The statement did not state how many of the children are still in captivity along with their teachers. But thank all the security agencies and those who have helped in securing their release.

