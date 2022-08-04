Akeredolu dissolves OSFA interim committee

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Thursday, dissolved the Ondo State Football Agency Interim Committee with immediate effect.

The governor also moves the management of the Agency under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development pending the constitution of the Board.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Richard Olatunde, said the move was to reposition the state Football agency for optimum performance.

The governor also directed that efforts must be made within one year to find a suitable investor to take over the Sunshine Star Football Club on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He commended members of the interim Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for a job well-done while reiterating his administration’s commitment to repositioning the State Football Agency for optimum performance and result-oriented.

