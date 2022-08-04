Vitafoam marks 60 years anniversary, pledges to reward stakeholders

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, on Thursday officially launched its anniversary campaign to commemorate the 60 years of providing comfort to Nigerians.

The company, which is Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of flexible, reconstituted and rigid foam products with the largest foam manufacturing and distribution network in West Africa, said that the anniversary would be used to connect with consumers, give back to society, as well as flag off a series of commemorative events aimed at acknowledging all stakeholders who had contributed to the brand’s success in the last six decades.

A press statement endorsed by the company’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, GMD/CEO, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, and made available to journalists reiterated the company’s commitment to producing quality and innovative products that support quality sleep that would enable Nigerians to achieve a great night’s rest.

“Over the years, we have transcended beyond the sleep business to the living business, as we now manufacture semi-rigid and rigid polyurethane foam products including furniture, bed and bedding, insulated panels, car oil filter, and moulded products that make you experience total comfort. The next sixty years will be built on our legacies of innovation, integrity and exceptional customer experience; leveraging technology and professionalism to produce quality products, as we are committed to producing ground-breaking products that will support Nigerians with great comfort and total wellbeing,” Adeniyi reiterated.

According to him, “Vitafoam is committed to producing quality and innovative products that support quality sleep to enable Nigerians to achieve a great night’s rest, for a better world. As a caring brand that is truly passionate about quality sleep, healthy living and the general well-being of Nigerians, there are many programmes and initiatives aimed to delight our numerous customers and the general public. This Vitafoam 60 years anniversary promo is tagged “Vitafoam 60 for 60 campaign; everyone is a winner”.

The GMD/CEO added: “We are the first foam manufacturing company in Nigeria to partner with a Sleep Expert in educating Nigerians on Quality Sleep and Healthy Living. Throughout the month of August 2022, we will be celebrating our 60th anniversary in grand style by rewarding our stakeholders and customers for being part of the success story of the brand. There will be donations to orphanage homes. There would also be exciting games, featuring celebrities and influencers, played on our social media pages, where participants get to win exciting prizes. In fact, the entire program promises to be exciting, as everyone will be a winner during this event.”

Vitafoam prides itself as a proudly Nigerian company, which constantly supports Nigerians with consistent quality products for comfort and wellbeing.

