Ijaw youths blame security chiefs over incessant kidnapping in Bayelsa

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has accused heads of security agencies for allegedly failing to curb the rising cases of kidnapping and other security challenges that are crippling socio-economic activities in Bayelsa State.

The National Spokesman of the IYC, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, said that despite efforts by Senator Douye Diri’s led administration to provide logistic support, security agencies have continued to display a poor commitment to defending residents of the State, a situation he described as being responsible for the rising wave of crime.

According to Ekerefe, although the Bayelsa State Government have recently provided over fifty patrol vehicles and financial support to boost the efficiency of security agencies, but it seems the morals of the rank and file of their personnel are low and lack necessary motivation from their bosses.

Speaking in Yenagoa, he raised concern over the rising and worrisome trends in kidnapping, high profile killings and violent crimes in the state, adding that instead of arresting perpetrators and prosecuting them, crime keeps rising without security counter plans despite the huge investment in the security of the state by the present administration.

Ekerefe noted that though the security agencies are working, they are not doing enough to stem the worrisome tide, “the question we are asking is that despite the huge resources by Governor Diri to security agencies in the state, we are not getting value for money.

“There is evidence that the rank and file morale is very low. The top echelon of the security agencies is not doing enough to motivate their men in taking their jobs seriously. Nobody in the state is happy about the high trend of kidnapping and criminality in the state.

“As Ijaw Youths council, we find it difficult to believe that the security agencies are not doing their jobs effectively. People come into the state and kidnap with impunity and nobody has been arrested.

“Nobody has been made to pay for the crimes they have committed and it has made the criminals to be emboldened to do more with affront. The borders of the state are porous and security operatives seem not interested in searching and querying what goes into the state and comes out.”

He also appealed to Ijaw Youths in all the clans and communities in the state to be on red alert to gather and provide intelligence to security agencies in order to stop the worrisome security trend.

He said “there must be a collaboration between the security agencies, Ijaw Youths, Traditional heads, community leaders ​ and other stakeholders to nip the worrisome security situation in the bud. It is not when there is a security crisis, they run to the Governor with more memos for approvals. These agencies must do their work effectively.

“As we are going into another round of the election, if we don’t speak out, some political elements that don’t mean well for the peace in the state could capitalise on it. There should be no sacred cow in fighting crime and criminality.

“It is not a crime for the people of Bayelsa to live peacefully. The State security agency, Operation Door Akpor, should also rise up to the occasion and boost the morale of the rank and file. Instead of addressing the worrisome crime, they are going after petty issues that can be resolved by the dispute and conflict resolution desks. We want to believe that some fifth columnist is not undermining the efforts of Gov. Douye Diri. Enough is enough.

“We call on the Governor and Government of the state to summon a security summit to address these issues. Traditional Rulers and Youth Presidents involved in activities that condoned criminality should be exposed and heads of security agencies not using the huge funds being approved by the Government for intelligence and motivation of rank and file should also be exposed.

“Logistics approved to security agencies are meant for security matters, not private pockets. The Patrol vehicle handed to security agencies is not for personal use but for security. These vehicles are not visible in the state.”





​He further called for the unconditional release of all those who are being held captive across the state in the interest of peace, stability and development of the state.

