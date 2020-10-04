Akeredolu condemns violence in Akure, says brigandage can’t save PDP from defeat

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Sunday condemned the violence in Akure, the state capital and told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the renewed violence being unleashed against members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not stop it from being defeated at the poll.

Akeredolu said his popularity and overwhelming support had become a source of worry to the PDP, hence, the resort of the party to violence.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of his campaign organisation, Mr. Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu fingered some PDP members as the mastermind of the violence on Sunday morning which reportedly left five people injured.

According to the statement: “The Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation strongly condemns the unabated attack on supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by suspected thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure, the state capital.

“This latest recourse to attack, thuggery and wanton violence by the PDP is the height of insensitivity, irresponsibility and indecency. It is obviously provocative.

“The thugs launched attacks on anyone seen with APC branded items like clothes and caps as well as taxi drivers with Akeredolu stickers on their vehicles at Obanla in Akure last night.

“The violence continued into the morning on Sunday, with many beaten, macheted and clubbed for showing support to the APC.

“The Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation is shocked by this latest reign of violence wherein some PDP leaders, in brazen display of wickedness and barbarism, supervised attacks on members and supporters of APC at the Obanla junction in Akure metropolis.

“We know that the popularity of the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has become a source of worry to the PDP. But rather than seeking legitimate means to shore up support, the party is bent on decimating the overwhelming and massive support that the APC is enjoying across the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

” Our charge to security agents to stop the party from turning our dear state into a theatre of war in the name of election suffices and shall be sustained. This is to underscore our resolve not seek self help as we move closer towards the election day.

“Ondo State belongs to the people and the PDP must stop intimidating and maiming anybody in an attempt to salvage a lost cause. They should realise by now that the electorate will not accept them and their candidate with this brand of barbaric politics.”