COVID-19: FG solicits support of development partners, private sector for poor, vulnerable groups

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, met with captains of industries and development sector to align private and public sector priorities and coordinate activities of intervention towards alleviating the many problems affecting the poor and vulnerable across the nation.

The roundtable held at the weekend in Lagos State was aimed at rallying stakeholders’ support to boost efforts of the Federal Government in addressing the myriad of challenges emanating from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister impressed upon Stakeholders the importance of “re-imagining our approaches to solving new and older challenges in the wake of the pandemic.”

She also assured that the meeting will lead to a “renewed vigour in ongoing efforts to find better ways to collaborate as we help those most vulnerable in society.

“In our capacity at the federal level, we have been working diligently to address the problems across Nigeria.

“While our results are significant, collective action between the government and private sector organisations can have a greater impact.”

In his remarks, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria, Mohammed Yahya, emphasised the importance of collaboration and partnership in development.

He noted that public-private partnership has been instrumental in various projects the United Nations Development Programme has successfully executed in Nigeria.

Bankole ‘BankyW’ Wellington, the founder of Lekki Food Bank and Banky Wellington Foundation also underscored the importance of identifying “community leaders when doing interventions in the society.”

He also stated that his desire is for Nigeria to have a food bank in each community.

The Stakeholders who attended the roundtable resolved to collectively align their efforts with Federal Government of Nigeria towards cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians, especially regarding the increasing number of people at risk of hunger, with inadequate access to health and educational facilities.

The cross-sector roundtable was attended by Mohammed Yahya, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria; Abubakar Sulieman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank; Alero Ayida-Otobo of Project Ark; Onyeka Akumah of Farmcrowdy; Alan Sinfield, CEO of 9 mobile; Bankole Wellington, Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among many others.

