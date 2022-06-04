Akeredolu commends Ondo APC over peaceful primaries

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has hailed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the just concluded primary election in the state, describing the election as one of the most peaceful primaries in the state

Akeredolu who stated this while meeting with the aspirants and candidates who emerged in the primaries, charged all the party members and leaders to work assiduously for the party to record total victory in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the outcome of the primary election, Akeredolu commended the Ade Adetimehin led leadership of APC for organizing a rancour-free election just as he maintained that the party did not allow the imposition of candidates during the party primaries

According to him, though no exercise of that nature could be perfect, but noted that the party has done well in producing quality candidates across the state

The governor said that there were no losers in the APC primaries in the state, and added that the tickets of the party are collectively owned by all those who participated in the primary elections.

He, however, called on the party’s leadership to work in tandem with the local government and ward leadership to ensure that all the three senatorial seats, the nine seats of the House of Representatives as well as the 26 seats of the state House of Assembly are won by the APC.





While absolving the state chairman of the party of any wrongdoing in the process, Akeredolu cleared the air on the rumoured imposition in the party, noting that he didn’t impose any aspirant on the party.

“We cannot and we must not lose any seat. Not even in the House of Assembly. We must have three senators this time around.

“We cannot lose anywhere. This coming election is a very vital one. Your campaign must be APC-based. Appealing to your co-contestant is very important,” he noted.

Earlier, the party-state chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said that everyone is a winner and solicited members. support to deliver the state in the general election

Adetimehin said: “All of us are winners. Whatever has happened should be seen as a family affair. I want to appeal to those who stepped down.

“I am here to appeal that we must work together. We do our things in Ondo state in a very colourful way. Let us see the contest as a contest within the family.”

The winner of the Senate primary in Ondo South senatorial district, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, described the exercise as peaceful, free and fair, describing Adetimehin as a visionary and highly competent leader who has helped to put the party on the winning track in the state

One of the aspirants who lost in the Senate primary in Ondo Central, Mr Tola Awosika, also commended the leadership of the party under Adetimehin for providing a level playing ground for all the aspirants and ensuring a free and fair exercise.

One of the aspirants for House of Assembly in Akure South Constituency 1, who withdrew ahead of the primary to concede to party supremacy, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said he took the decision in difference to the leadership and encouragement provided for aspirants by Adetimehin.

