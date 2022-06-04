PDP reschedules congresses in Lagos, Imo, Benue, Katsina

The National Working Committee (NWC) has approved repeat primaries for the purpose of nominating its candidates for the 2023 general elections in some Federal and State constituencies in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina states.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its

National Publicity Secretary, the decision was reached after “very careful deliberations on the reports of the Electoral and Appeal Panels on the Congresses of our Party.”

The dates and the areas affected are Sunday, June 5, 2022, Ahiazu State Constituency of Imo State; Orsu State Constituency of Imo State; Musawa State Constituency of Katsina State, and Dandume State Constituency of Katsina State.

Others are Zango State Constituency of Katsina State; Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo State;





Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State, and Monday, June 6, 2022, Lagos State House of Representatives Primaries (24 Federal Constituencies)

Furthermore, the statement said, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Enugu West Senatorial Districts of Enugu State as well as Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency and Yakuur II State Constituency, both of Cross River State earlier scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, have been cancelled.

It enjoined all party members in the affected States to take note.

