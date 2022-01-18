Akeredolu appoints Amotekun commander, Adeleye, as special adviser on security matters

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, appointed the Ondo State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, as the special adviser on security matters.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, who said the appointment takes immediate effect and said Adeleye will, however, continue to function as the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps).

According to him, the appointment is part of the efforts of the governor to further strengthen the security arrangement and improve the working relationship between government and security agencies in the state.

While explaining while the appointment became necessary, Akeredolu said the appointment was necessitated due to the need to keep the state executive council abreast of the security situation in the state.

He said the invasion of the Ondo community or villages by criminals masquerading as herdsmen were part of what informed his decision to have a Special Adviser who had been part of the system.

He said “When we had this threat over and over, Initially I never knew we would get to this point. That person will have the audacity to come to our villages and community, killed our people and set their houses ablaze. I knew I needed to do something. Part of my immediate reaction is what you are seeing here today.

“I am a practical person. And I have seen that we are faced with a lot of challenges, particularly, one of the topmost challenges we are facing is security.

“I know that my SSA on Security is never part of our executive council and I am convinced that we have a security council meeting, only a few of us here are on it.

“And it is important that the Exco is properly briefed on the security challenges in the state. Because every local government is represented at the Exco. And we are faced with security challenges all over the state.

“We decided that Exco must now make robust contributions on the issue of insecurity we are facing. I was convinced that the time has come for this state to have a Special Adviser on Security matters.”

He thanked all heads of security agencies in the state for their great efforts at keeping the state safe.

“I want to thank all heads of security agencies in Ondo state. I do receive text messages on daily basis on the great efforts you are making and your exploits. Police , NSCDC, the military and Amotekun. I thank you.”

Akeredolu who congratulated the new appointee charged him to double his efforts in the fight against crime and criminals in the state.

