Woman assaulted for pouring hot water on daughter in Osun

A middle-aged woman, Mrs Zainab Afeez was hit by her two aggrieved neighbours in Osogbo, Osun State Capital for pouring hot water on her daughter in the course of punishing her for an offence.

The woman was equally said to have beaten the child with sharp objects to punish her for a misdemeanour.

The incident which happened at the Oke-Onitea area of the town, left the body of the daughter severely mutilated with the sharp objects and other damaging tools the mother used to batter her.

The said mother said to have given birth to the girl in her truncated marriage with her ex-husband in Lagos before remarrying to a new husband who facilitated their relocation to Osun State.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on the development, a resident in the area who identified himself as Adelola argued that, “Zainab always beats her daughter with sharp objects, sticks, wire and cables, giving her several scars on her body. ”

“The new husband always keep aloof whenever the girl is being beaten by the mother because of incessant maltreatment and other insults usually being received from the wife. In fact, there was a day, she beats the hell out of her husband for pleading with her not to beat the girl child.

“Last Saturday when the current incident occurred, she alleged that her daughter lost a key, thereafter, the girl saw the key but she vowed to beat the girl. With the experience of the girl with molestation, she was afraid, her mother told her to go and grind pepper, she refused and Zainab poured hot water on her chest and her body.”

“Despite that, she did not feel remorseful of her action and refused to take care of the girl, her actions infuriated a shop owner and one other neighbour who beat her to stupor. They later took the girl to a hospital, paid her bill before the mother was reported to NSCDC officials who arrested her.”

The spokesperson of the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Daniel Adigun confirmed the incident and disclosed that the woman and her daughter are in their custody, as the case as it is under investigation.

