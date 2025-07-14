2023 election: I withdrew Court case after my late mother’s plea — Ajia

Former House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has disclosed that he withdrew his legal challenge against the outcome of the 2023 general election in honour of his late mother’s wish.

Ajia, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin during the fidau prayer for his late mother, Hajia Mariam Ajia, said she had been disturbed by his decision to contest the result in court and asked him to withdraw the case.

Recounting the moment, Ajia said his mother had called him in the middle of the night, urging him to drop the legal battle, saying she found no peace knowing her son was in court.

“Many people don’t know the real reason I withdrew from court,” he said. “After the election, I felt I was rigged and proceeded to court. But one night, my mother called me and said, ‘You must withdraw from the case. I’m not sleeping because of it.’

“By morning, I didn’t hesitate. I called my associates and told them that this was my mother’s wish. Despite stakeholders expecting us to reclaim the mandate, I obeyed her, and today I’m at peace and thankful I did.”

Ajia noted that his decision was misunderstood by many within his political camp, with rumours spreading among supporters about the real reason behind his withdrawal.

“That press release wasn’t politics — it was obedience to a mother’s last major request,” he added.

The former PDP flag-bearer, who is also President of FUNAB Group of Companies, described his mother as a matriarch, a spiritual guide, and a selfless leader who worked for the good of her family and community.

“My mother was a unifier and mediator. She raised us with Islamic values and always prayed for all children — not just her own,” Ajia said. “She never wished evil upon anyone’s child, no matter the circumstances. That was her principle, and it’s one I live by.”

He added that her loss was the greatest his family has experienced, but expressed gratitude for the life she lived and the values she instilled in them.

“She was our adviser, our consultant, and the backbone of our family. We pray that Almighty Allah grants her Al-Jannat Firdaus.”

The fidau, held at the Ajia Ogbonde Family Quarters in Ilorin, was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu.

Dignitaries in attendance included a representative of the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah; member of the House of Representatives for Ilorin East and South Federal Constituency, Dr. Ahmed Yinka Aluko; Federal Rural Electrification Agency Director, Engineer Bolakale Kawu; political leaders, and business stakeholders.

TRIBUNEONLINE