Muslim organisations mourn Buhari, Oba Adetona, hail legacies

Prominent Muslim organisations have paid glowing tributes to former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, both of whom passed away on Sunday, urging Nigerians to reflect on their impactful lives and enduring legacies.

In statements signed by the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and its Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, the organisation described the departed leaders as devout Muslims and principled statesmen.

MUSWEN noted that Buhari’s administration was defined by integrity, simplicity and an unwavering commitment to unity, anti-corruption and national development.

It called on President Bola Tinubu to immortalise Buhari by naming significant national infrastructure in his honour and urged Nigerians to embrace the late leader’s values of unity, integrity and selfless service.

The group also honoured the late Oba Adetona, describing him as a reformist monarch who successfully blended Yoruba tradition with Islamic values.

As President of the Ogun State Muslim Council and leader of Muslim Obas in Yorubaland, Oba Adetona was lauded for advocating religious rights for traditional rulers, efforts that culminated in the landmark Obas and Chiefs Laws of Ogun State (2021), affirming burial rites in accordance with personal faith.

MUSWEN extended condolences to the families of both departed leaders and prayed for their admittance into Jannatul Firdaus, urging the nation to continue praying for peace and progress.

Similarly, the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) expressed deep sorrow over the deaths, describing them as a national tragedy that has “sent shockwaves across the nation.”

In a statement by its National President, Malam Sani Suleiman Maigoro, and National Secretary, Alhaji Moshood Akintola, NACOMYO praised Buhari as a stalwart of Nigerian politics whose devotion to public service shaped the country’s post-colonial trajectory.

The organisation described his legacy as a guiding light for future generations.

Oba Adetona was celebrated by NACOMYO as a monarch of exceptional wisdom and dignity, whose 65-year reign brought significant development to Ijebu-Ode and beyond, earning widespread admiration across and outside Ogun State.

Also mourning the passing of the revered monarch, the Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) described Oba Adetona, its President-General, as a unifying figure known for wisdom, integrity and unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people.

In a statement signed by OMC Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamal’deen Akintunde, the council recalled the monarch’s commitment to interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

“Beyond his spiritual and cultural roles, Oba Adetona was acknowledged for driving socioeconomic advancement in Ijebuland through initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic development.

“His contributions earned him the prestigious national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), underscoring his stature as a national icon,” the council said.

It called for divine guidance in the transition process and prayed for a successor who will preserve and build upon Oba Adetona’s remarkable legacy.

