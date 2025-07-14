Land grabbing: Olubadan-designate, Ladoja, reads riot act to monarch, others

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja has threatened that any monarch found culpable of land grabbing and other criminal offences would be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

The Olubadan-designate who spoke through the Elerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Hamidu Ajibade issued the threat at a meeting held at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo on Monday.

Ladoja advised them to resist land grabbing, crisis, and any act that could tarnish the image of Olubadan, Advisory Council, and the ancient city.

“Any traditional ruler that aids and abets land grabbing and other criminal acts will be seriously dealt with accordingly.

“You must realise that anywhere you are, you are representing the Olubadan of Ibadanland, his Advisory Council and Ibadanland at large. Consequently, you must monitor the Mogajis and Baales under you to protect the dignity and integrity of Ibadanland,” he warned.

Olubadan designate then urged the sons, daughters, and residents of Ibadanland to continue to pray for peaceful co-existence, unity, progress, and development of the city.

The Alakinyele of Akinyele, Oba James Odeniran had earlier told Oba Ladoja that they were at the palace to register their condolences on the passage of late Oba Olakulehin, and to pledge their allegiance to the incoming Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Present at the meeting were Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kolawole Adegbola; the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Dauda Azeez, Royal Highnesses, Mogajis and Baales amongst others.