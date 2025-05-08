Aiyedatiwa restates commitment to educational advancement in Ondo

…….flags off distribution of books, tablets, sports equipment to public schools

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared his government commitments towards providing every child in the state with equitable access to quality education and opportunities to thrive, regardless of background.

Aiyedatiwa stated this during the official flag-off ceremony for the distribution of instructional materials and sports equipment to public primary and junior secondary schools across the 18 local government areas of the state at St. James Mega Primary School, Irowo, Akure.

The governor emphasised that one of his government top priorities is to ensure that all school-age children in the state have access to quality education.

He said the flag off was part of the implementation of the 2023 and 2024 UBEC/SUBEB intervention funds, noting that the occasion was not just a ceremonial handing over of books and equipment, but a significant stride toward reshaping the educational landscape of Ondo State under the education component of his administration’s “OUR EASE” development agenda.

The governor said “This distribution represents our commitment to building a future where every child, regardless of background, has unfettered access to quality education.”

He announced that Ondo State has successfully accessed the UBEC/SUBEB fund up to 2024, leading to landmark infrastructural developments and procurement initiatives in the education sector.

“I am glad to inform you that Ondo State is one of the few states to have accessed UBEC/SUBEB fund up to 2024 for developmental projects and we have embarked on some massive infrastructural development programme, which include the renovation and construction of classrooms, provision of furniture and improved learning environments in our schools”, he said.

Among the accomplishments listed were the construction of classroom blocks in 43 schools, renovation projects in 78 schools, procurement of over 8,000 pieces of learners’ furniture and over 1,000 for teachers, and construction of ECCDE buildings, perimeter fencing, and modern toilet facilities across several schools.

The Governor also highlighted the recruitment of over 2,100 teachers for both primary and secondary schools, as well as regular training for educators in Jolly Phonics, core subjects, and digital literacy.

He added that “This basically aims to make our educational system functional and also enhance our quest for technological development.

“Similarly, we have also prioritised the training and capacity building of teachers, recognising that no education system can rise above the quality of its teachers.

“This commitment is reflected in the regular training programmes organised to equip our teachers with modern teaching methodologies and digital literacy skills.

“Our teachers have been exposed to series of training and retraining on key areas of learning like Jolly phonics, Sciences, Mathematics, English Language and digital literacy”

On instructional materials, the governor stated that the distribution included over 75,000 textbooks and library resources in English, Mathematics, Basic Science and Technology, History, National Values, and Computer Studies. Android tablets programmed with up-to-date educational content were also part of the package.

Recognizing the importance of physical education, Governor Aiyedatiwa lauded the state’s outstanding performances in regional and national school sports competitions and announced the distribution of sporting equipment such as football kits, chess boards, swimming kits, badminton rackets, and table tennis sets to 52 basic schools.

The Governor noted that the state government has consistently paid the WASSCE fees of eligible students to ease the financial burden on parents and support the academic advancement of learners to higher institutions.

He added that the government continues to meet its obligations to state-owned tertiary institutions to ensure they function effectively and remain competitive, while also actively sustaining annual scholarship, bursary, and financial assistance programs for Ondo State indigenes in tertiary institutions across the country.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (ODSUBEB), Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, expressed appreciation to the Governor for prioritizing education through sustained counterpart funding and policy support.

Olabimtan emphasized the goal of achieving a 1:1 textbook-to-learner ratio and urged stakeholders to ensure judicious use of the materials.

Similarly, UBEC State Coordinator, Adams Olanike, who was represented by Aremo Ayodeji, described the event as a demonstration of collective commitment to strengthening the education sector.

He commended the administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa for consistently prioritizing education in the state, noting that the intervention would enhance the delivery of basic education, promote physical health, and foster teamwork, which are key components of holistic child development.

In his goodwill message, Friedrich Akintoroye, speaking on behalf of the Association of Primary School Health Teachers of Nigeria, described the occasion as more than just the distribution of resources but a clear reaffirmation of the governor’s dedication to the growth and transformation of the education sector.

Also speaking, Sola Adubi, who represented Alhaji Abimbola Omoloja, the State Chairman of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA), thanked the governor for initiatives that ease the burden on parents, noting that the distribution of learning and sports materials would bring much-needed relief to families.

On his part, Dr. Ade Omololu, Chairman of the Forum of Education Secretaries, commended the Aiyedatiwa-led administration for its proactive role in supporting basic education through timely release of counterpart funding. He revealed that the state’s commitment recently led to the award of new contracts for infrastructure projects in schools.

Omololu also assured that the distributed materials would be equitably shared, properly used, and well maintained for the benefit of learners across the state.

Dignitaries at the event included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Segun Omojuwa; and the Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip, among others.

