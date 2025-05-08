US offers $15m, $10m rewards for information to arrest two wanted drug traffickers

The United States government has offered rewards of $15 million and $10 million to anyone with information leading to the arrest and or conviction of two wanted drug traffickers.

The U.S. Department of State’s Narcotics Rewards Program placed a $15 million reward on Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, who is said to be the founder and leader of Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

According to the information available on the US government site, CJNG is among the most violent drug cartels in Mexico and one of eight cartels or transnational criminal organizations the State Department designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and as Specially Designated Global Terrorists in February 2025.

The rewards program, run by the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, also placed $10 million bounty on Ryan Wedding , a former Olympic snowboarder from Canada, who runs a transnational cocaine trafficking network and is wanted in connection with crimes including murder.

Authorities are also offering $5 million for information on Haroldo Waldemar Lorenzana Terraza, a Guatemalan trafficker with strong ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to the information, Haroldo remains one of Guatemala’s most wanted criminals.

“The program is offering millions in rewards for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of other narcotics traffickers:

”Up to $15 million for Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) founder and leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes . CJNG is among the most violent drug cartels in Mexico and one of eight cartels or transnational criminal organizations the State Department designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and as Specially Designated Global Terrorists in February 2025.

”Up to $10 million for Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder from Canada, who runs a transnational cocaine trafficking network and is wanted in connection with crimes including murder.”

The website information added that the Narcotics Rewards Program is open to tipsters globally, adding that information can be submitted through any U.S. embassy or consulate, or through the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) within the United States.

“We are committed to protecting American communities from thugs who deliberately peddle illicit narcotics and prey on our youth,” said F. Cartwright Weiland, senior official with the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE