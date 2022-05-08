Airline operators withdraw planned shutdown

Following series of pleas from key players including the Federal Government to the domestic airlines not to shut down their operations on Monday over hike in aviation fuel and other challenges, the operators have rescinded its earlier plan

In a short statement issued by the umbrella body of the operators, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) issued and by the Chairman, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, and six other airlines, the operators attributed their decision to shut down to what they called intervention from the top government level and the interest of the national economy and security.

The statement partly read: “The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wishes to inform the general public that further to numerous calls from the highest echelons in government with promises to urgently intervene in the crises being faced by airlines due to the astronomic and continuously rising cost of JetA1, that the AON has acceded to requests to withdraw the action for the time being while we allow for a fresh round of dialogue with the government in the hope of reaching an amicable solution.

“We have also reached this decision with the highest consideration for our esteemed customers who have been faced with uncertainty over the last few days and to enable them to have access to travel to their various destinations for the time being during the period of discussions with relevant authorities.

“In view of the above and in the interest of national economy and security considerations, AON hereby wishes to notify the general public that the earlier announced shutdown of operations on May 9, 2022, is hereby suspended in good fate pending the outcome of hopefully fruitful engagement with government.”

