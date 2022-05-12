AIMAN to focus on importance of quality management system

The Aeronautical information management association of Nigeria (AIMAN) is set to x-ray the significance of quality management system in aeronautical information dissemination in the aviation sector.

The President of AIMAN, Sir William George Ngerem while interacting with journalists in Lagos on the coming conference organized by the association and coming up May 16,2022 in Abuja, said the benefits of quality management system include: meeting the customer’s requirements, which helps to instill confidence in the organization and in turn leading to more customers, more sales, and more business.

Ngerem stated that quality management also helped to meet the organization’s requirements, ensures compliance with regulations and provision of products and services in the most cost- and resource-efficient manner thus creating room for expansion, growth, and profit.

According to the AIMAN president, these benefits offer additional advantages, such as helping to communicate a readiness to produce consistent results, preventing mistakes, reducing costs, ensuring that processes are defined and controlled, and continually improving the organization’s offerings.

He added that quality management systems served many purposes, including, improving processes, reducing waste, lowering costs, facilitating and identifying training opportunities engaging staff.

While the Aviation minister, Hadi Sirika will be leading other aviation stakeholders to the event as the special guest of honour, the acting managing director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Lawrence Pwajok and the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu are expected to be special guests while the rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Captain Modibbo Alkali will be the chairman of the occasion.

The conference which takes place at Abdul Rahman Dambazzau conference center, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja, Monday 16th May 2022 at 9am, will have its keynote address delivered by Dr. Orlando Olumide Odejide.