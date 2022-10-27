A’Ibom brewery donates educational materials to host communities

The Akwa Ibom State-owned brewing company, Champion Breweries Plc, has donated learning materials worth millions of naira to five schools, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Items donated by the company include: writing desks, teachers chairs and tables in addition to thousands of branded exercise books.

Beneficiaries of the company’s gesture were five primary schools in its host and neighbouring communities of Aka Offot in Uyo LGA, Nnung Oku in Ibesikpo LGA among others.

The benefiting schools include; St George Catholic school Aka, Jubilee Primary School Aka Offot, St Anthanasius Primary School, Nung Uku Ibesikpo, Christian Primary School, Afaha Ibesikpo and Lutheran Primary School, Itiam Ikot Ebia Uyo all within the state capital city.

Speaking during the inauguration of the projects in Uyo, the chairman, Board of Directors of the Company, Dr Elijah Akpan, said that the gesture became imperative due to the peaceful coexistence the company is enjoying in the host communities.

He said the company remains a promoter of knowledge through its various forms of support to boost learning and enhance quality education in the state.

In his address, the general manager of Champion Breweries Plc, Mr Inalegwu Adoga, commended the state government and the host communities for providing a warm and friendly environment for the company to operate.

He noted that over the years, the company has been embarking on various developmental projects resulting from a cordial relationship with the host community.

“In furtherance of our commitment to improving lives in our communities, we are here today to support the schools with educational materials.

“These include; thousands of branded exercise books, students’ desks and teachers’ tables and chairs to improve the learning experience of the students, boost their morale in their studies and enhance the comfortability of the teachers while adding value to our children,” he noted.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Education, Ms. Idongesit Etiebiet appreciated the organisation for adding value to education in line with the vision of the state government.

Etiebiet represented by the director, of pre-primary, primary, and special education in the ministry, Mrs Esther Williams said that the administration had continued to sustain free education in the state with adequate funding through subvention.

She appealed to the benefitted communities to adequately protect the properties donated to the schools in their areas against vandals and miscreants.

Speaking on behalf of all the village heads of the five communities, His Royal Majesty, Obong Francis Morgan, Village Head of Aka Offot Community, commended Champion Breweries Plc for their constant show of love to their host communities especially in the education sector.





He however promised to mount local guards over the properties and appealed to the state government to also assist in providing security in school properties in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the school heads, Mrs Anthonia Obot, head mistress of Offot Jubilee Primary School, Aka Offot, commended the company for their ‘grand gesture’, adding that it will greatly increase learning and boost performance of the pupils.

She also appealed to the state government to provide security in the school as the activities of vandals has increased, noting that school properties were constantly stolen particularly in the night and classroom turned into public toilets.

The event was graced by government officials, stakeholders, community leaders and the entire management team of the Champion Breweries.