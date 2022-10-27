Alumni donate multi-million naira building to school in Ekiti

Members of the 1982 set of Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, have donated a renovated and well-equipped building for the use of the current students of the 89-year-old secondary school.

The president of 1977-1982 set, Dr Sola Oyebode, while speaking during the 2022 homecoming of the set, said the refurbished dining hall for the girls section cost the alumni about N18 million.

Oyebode explained that the old students were moved by the state of the school building after 40 years of their graduation from the school and decided to pool resources towards giving the building a facelift and make it up-to-date with an inclusion of a modern dining hall.

“This year, with our other interventions in the past, we have refurbished the dining hall at the girls section of the school to give the students the needed comfort and convenience while having their meals.

“The project cost about N18 million, which we gathered among ourselves.

“We will continue to give back to the school that had a played critical role in our lives,” Oyebode said.

He stated that the school had witnessed a great development in terms of infrastructure, enrolment and academic excellence, adding that “the old students are happy about the exploits being recorded by current students of the school.”

He advised the students to remain focused and determined toward their academic pursuits.

According to him, the homecoming of the set after forty years of graduation was put together to serve as an avenue for the old students to interact with one another and celebrate progress and successes amongst themselves in their various chosen endeavours.

While commending the decision of the state government to handover the school to Anglican Church, which is the original owner, he added that the gesture would in no small measure enhance academic growth and development of the school.

Oyebode advised the students to be dedicated and committed to their studies, which he said was fundamental in them achieving their future aspirations and ambitions.