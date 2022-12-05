AIB begins process of transition into multimodal investigation body

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N), has commenced the process for the transition into a multimodal accident investigation body with the setting up of an in-house committee for the implementation of the new act on the establishment of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The Commissioner of the Bureau, Mr Akin Olateru, who made this known through the General Manager, Public Affairs of the bureau, Mr Tunji Oketunbi stated that the committee was set up following the assent of the new NSIB Act 2022 by President Muhammed Buhari and the Supreme Court Gazette, which was released on November 28, 2022.

According to Oketunbi; “With this, the nomenclature of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in AIB-N has changed from Commissioner to Director-General, NSIB”.

The newly established NSIB is now responsible for the investigation of air, marine, rail and other modes of transportation serious incidents and accidents in Nigeria and anywhere the country’s interest is affected.

Speaking, Olateru declared: “The new Act will further enhance safety in all modes of transportation in the country as serious incidents and accidents would be investigated and recurrence prevented”.

While lauding the Federal Government for establishing the multimodal agency which Olateru said will enable Nigeria to move with the global trend in ensuring safety in all transportation modes, he praised the National Assembly for passing the bill and the President for assenting to it.

Olateru commended the doggedness and leadership qualities of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Federal Ministry of Aviation for championing the creation of the NSIB, which he said would open a new chapter in transportation safety in Nigeria.

While inaugurating the committee for the implementation of the new act that establishes the NSIB, Olateru commended the staff and management of AIB-N for their support and sacrifices to ensure that the bill saw the light of day, saying: “We did it together in the interest of the country. I salute your commitment, sacrifices and determination without which we would not have achieved this”.

The expansion of AIB-N scope of operations into a multimodal agency was one of the cardinal programmes of Olateru when he assumed office in 2017.





With this in mind, the Bureau, under his leadership had vigorously canvassed for the establishment of the NSIB that would enable the Bureau to extend its mandate to cover not only the investigation of air mishaps but also that of other modes of transportation in accordance with global standard practices.

The Commissioner, in 2020, at the public hearings of the Senate Committee on Aviation and the House Committee on Aviation for the passage of the NSIB bill, assured that the NSIB would enable the Bureau to improve the safety standard of the country's transportation network through quality investigation of the accident and serious incident occurrences, timely publication of the reports and safety recommendations.

The Bureau, from inception, had released 71 reports and 252 safety recommendations, out of which 58 reports and 194 safety recommendations were released by Olateru’s administration.

Olateru’s administration at AIB-N had also released four safety Bulletins since assumption of office in 2017.