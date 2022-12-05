NABDA set to commercialise locally produced biodigester for power generation

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has announced its plans to commercialise a locally fabricated means of generating electricity called biodigester to assist homes and offices with power generation.

The Director General of NABDA, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha who disclosed this during a media chat on Monday, said that the biodigester which comes in different sizes was developed with many materials sourced locally.

“I am very pleased to inform you that our groundbreaking research enterprises are not merely extending the vistas of academic knowledge, but also creating opportunities for industrial development and revenue generation.

“Earlier this year, NABDA was granted a patent for its innovative system termed; Biomethanisation System for Biodegradable Organic Feedstock.

“This was borne from one of NABDA’s Flagship programmes; Bioenergy Development Programme, designed for Waste to Energy generation; where the biodegradable organic waste stream is converted to biogas for heating, lighting, electricity generation and bio-fertilizer.

“To enhance mass adoption and sustainability of this technology in Nigeria, the Bioenergy Project Team of the Environmental Biotechnology and Bioconservation Department in the agency developed a modular and portable biodigester system that is highly optimised to enhance process efficiency.

“The biodigester which is available in different sizes was conceived, developed, fabricated and patented with many materials sourced locally.

“With the epileptic power supply being experienced across the country, households can acquire small units of biodigesters for use with a reasonable amount of electricity generation for small domestic appliances.

“The patented biodigester is ready for commercialisation and interested stakeholders are welcome to enhance country-wide mass adoption”, he stated.

He further stated that NABDA is partnering with various pharmaceutical industries to develop vaccines to treat some common diseases and also fertiliser for agricultural activities.

“Recently, NABDA signed a Memorandum of Agreement with RAHAD Industries and Mesencell Biotechnology. This development has enhanced Nigeria’s preparedness to roll out regenerative medicine.

“Very soon, Nigerians will be able to access top-notch stem-cell-technology-based treatment in the country.

“There will be the improved treatment of cancer and other degenerative diseases in Nigeria. The medical and economic benefits of this development are incalculable, as it will abate the pressure on foreign exchange.

“This initiative will take off as soon as our partners have the necessary license from the Ministry of Health, and our facilities are upgraded.





“Furthermore, the partnership will lead to the development of cost-effective and environment-friendly bio-organic fertilizers and clean water technology for Nigerians.

“This development is salutary as bio-organic fertilizers will enhance yields and boost the income of farmers without harming the environment or compromising human health”, Professor Mustapha noted.

On agricultural biotechnology, the NABDA boss said that farmers who have planted and harvested the improved variety of Bt. cowpea have attested to improved yields, reduction of pests, cost efficiency resulting from near-zero use of pesticides, and enhanced livelihood.

He said due to Farmers’ experience, they have become biotechnology advocates, eagerly spreading the word in their respective communities.

He said NABDA will remain committed to deploying knowledge-based, innovative biotechnology solutions to drive Nigeria’s sustainable development.

