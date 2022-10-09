Aggrieved residents should accept reality, history of my stool ― Olukere

The Olukere of Ikere Odo-Oja in Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Ayodele Obasoyin, has called on those still aggrieved by the recognition of his stool by the state government to accept the reality and history in the interest of the development of the town.

The traditional ruler who was recognised by the government last year October after decades of agitations noted that people should support him in his quest to making the community great and shun any form of acrimony and bitterness that could truncate the peace being enjoyed in the town.

Oba Obasoyin who spoke in Ikere-Ekiti at the weekend during the first coronation anniversary and conferment of chieftaincy titles and award to distinguish individuals commended the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for the recognition accorded the stool after years of struggle, adding that the gesture demonstrated, “your love for peace, fairness, equity and justice for the oppressed.”

He lauded the efforts of sons and daughters of the community for the support, “when we were in the land of Egypt under Pharaoh, noting that, “your noble roles during the defining moments are worthy of emulation.”

According to him, “I want to plead for the support of those who might felt aggrieved. Let us accept history and reality; let us come together and make Ikere-Ekiti great because making our community great should be our collective resolve.

“There is joy and happiness in the community today. It is a tumultuous journey but when the truth is speaking, no matter how tough and hard, success will be the end result. I must tell you that the journey was tough but we thank God we overcome the challenges and you can see the joy in the whole community, it is very obvious that the people are happy.”

The Olukere urged the incoming administration of Biodun Oyebanji not to deviate from the foundation laid by the Fayemi-led administration in the state but build on it towards delivering his promises to the people.

“Fayemi has started a big project in Ikere and that is erosion control which has reduced flooding and I hope the incoming government will improve on that so that our people can have peace of mind whenever there is rain. He should not forget to work on our roads here, they all need urgent attention,” he said.

Speaking, a former deputy governor of the state, Chief Bisi Omoyeni, who was conferred with a chieftaincy title congratulated the Olukere for the success of the decades of agitations, expressing optimism that the community would begin to experience socio-economic development.

On his part, the commissioner for trade, industry and investment, Muyiwa Olumilua said: “ it was a journey full of ups and down and at a point people thought this might never happen but we thank God for using our governor(Fayemi) to actualise this aspiration because if delayed justice will prevail at the end.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Aggrieved residents should accept reality, history of my stool – Olukere

Aggrieved residents should accept reality, history of my stool – Olukere