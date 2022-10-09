BBN 7: How Dami Adenuga plotted Phyna’s win

Last week Sunday, Phyna emerged winner of the Level Up season of the Big Brother Naija and walked away with 100 million naira worth of prizes and has since become the talk of the town. But information pieced together during the week revealed that Phyna’s management team, led by PR expert Dami Adenuga was instrumental to Phyna’s success.

Phyna was said to have teamed up with Adenuga, who is the founder of DAW Empire few weeks to the commencement of the reality show as they struck a deal that empowered Adenuga to take charge of Phyna’s social media accounts and galvanize support across the different platforms for the reality star.

As days rolled into weeks and Phyna’s profile soared in the Big Brother House, Adenuga and his team were said to have developed plans and strategy which included activation of voting centers in Lagos and other parts of the country as they drew attention to Phyna’s activities in the House.

R also gathered that the team reached out to top influencers in the entertainment industry, particularly on Instagram to pitch Phyna to them and solicited their support for the success of their campaign, a development that further brightened Phyna’s chances as the show progressed.

At a time when other housemates were yet to find their feet in the house or garner online support through their social media accounts, Phyna’s team were quick to verify Phyna’s Instagram account as she became the first housemate whose Instagram was verified.

The blue tick on her account drew attention of many verified celebrities and other notable entertainers in the entertainment industry as they began to pay attention to contents and activities of Phyna in the House which were being released via the account weekly.

Speaking about Phyna’s success, a source who was privy to the quiet moves of Adenuga and the team acknowledged the support of Phynation, a group of online supporters of Phyna who ensured that they kept the votes high for their reality star making her as a strong contender for the big prize.

The source also hinted that the Phyna Lagos Walk/ Rally held on Saturday that preceded the final last week Sunday also contributed largely to Phyna’s success.

