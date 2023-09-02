Aggrieved members of the Edo State chapter of Labour Party (LP), on Saturday, pulled out of the Local Government Council election, over alleged irregularities in the election.

The members of the party in Oredo and Ikpoba Okha Local Government Areas protested to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council to register their displeasures over the conduct of the elections.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, the Ikpoba Okha Local Government Chairman of the party, Jeffery Scott Emuakpor, Enomayor Paul Adewumi, Oredo chairmanship candidate and Osamudiamen Eghaghe, candidate for Ikpoba Okha, alleged that election materials were not evenly distributed, adding that areas where the party was having sway, materials did not get there.

They alleged that the party was intimidated and harassed by the local vigilante group at the various voting centres.

They said, based on the harassment, the party has asked its agents, chairmanship candidates, and councilors to pull out of the ongoing council election, describing the whole exercise as a sham.

They, however, called on the federal government to henceforth allow INEC to be the sole body saddled with the responsibility of conducting all local government elections in the country to avoid it being hijacked by the state government.

However, low turnout and voters’ apathy, have characterized some voting centres in Edo.

At Iyowa Ward 4, Unit 11, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, voting materials arrived on time but the turnout was abysmally low, while at Iyoba College, unit 6, Ward 10 in a Egor Local Government Area, the turnout was a bit high but due to no restriction order by the state government, the electorate were seeing coming at their free will and leaving immediately after casting their votes.

Speaking at Iyoba College, the immediate past Council chairman of Egor and candidate in the ongoing election on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eghe Ogbemudia said the election was very peaceful and that she is hopeful of winning the election.

Speaking also, the Oredo LG candidate, Tom Obaseki who voted at Oredo ward 2, unit 13, said the PDP as a party campaigned very well and is sure of victory at the poll.

He described the election as very peaceful.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE