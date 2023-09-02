The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has charged the troops operating in Yobe state to avoid distractions, but rather remain disciplined and focus on their mission.

The COAS gave the charge when he arrived Damaturu, Yobe state capital on Saturday on an official visit as part of his operational tour of the North East theatre of operations in the country.

He assured the troops that the challenges currently experienced in the sector would be given prompt and due attention and encouraged the troops to freely communicate their concerns through appropriate channels, guaranteeing that they would always be granted audience and accorded appropriate attention.

While addressing Officers and Soldiers of the Sector, the COAS extolled the troops for their service to the nation and the successes of the ongoing operations, which he said, had demystified and deconstructed the notorious Timbuktu Triangle which hitherto, was an enclave of the ISWAP/BH insurgents.

He was earlier on arrival, briefed by the Commander of Sector 2, Maj Gen Lander Saraso, on the security situation in Yobe state and ongoing clearance operations code-named “Operation Desert Sanity” to rid the Timbuktu Triangle of insurgents.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja was also briefed on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School by the Commandant, Brigadier General Wara Bello Idris.

Gen Taoreed Lagbaja equally paid a visit to Officers and Soldiers who were wounded in action and are receiving medical attention at the Level ll Field Hospital in Damaturu.

He prayed for their speedy recuperation and reassured them of the Army Headquarters’ intervention in ensuring that they were given adequate medical attention, including medical evacuation for overseas treatment when the need for such arose.

The COAS later proceeded on an inspection and assessment of the level of work at the new Army Barracks under construction in Damaturu.

