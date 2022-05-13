Agbor custodian fence collapse,

Following the collapse of the perimeter fence of the custodian centre in Agbor, Delta state a few days ago, over 150 of the inmates have been relocated to other correctional facilities across the state.

As reported, officials of NCS from Abuja were in Agbor to inspect the facility, on Friday, with a view to putting back the fence which gave way, on Monday at about 4 pm during a heavy as soon as possible.

Comptroller of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) in the state, Friday Esezobor Ovie disclosed to Tribune Online, on Friday that only 111 inmates are presently being accommodated at the Agbor facility pending the full reconstruction of the fence.

” We are doing everything possible to rebuild the fence and complete it as soon as possible, that is why officials from Abuja are here. Some of the inmates have been moved to other centres for now.”

According to him, none of the inmates escaped or died as a result of the collapsed wall adding that the situation was brought under control immediately.

“When there is such a storm, we usually lock up the inmates. So they had already been locked up in their cells, and when the rain came with the terrible storm, the left side of the perimeter fence gave way, and it fell. The inmates were in their cells when the fence fell, so nobody escaped.”





The comptroller said security presence including army, police, state security and other operatives is still heavy around the custodian centre.

Locals around the prison claimed that some inmates at the correctional facility escaped before the situation was brought under control with the deployment of a combined team of security operatives.

