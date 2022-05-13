Deborah: CAN, YOWICAN demand arrest, prosecution of perpetrators

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Youth Wing of CAN (YOWICAN) have condemned the gruesome murder of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Ms Deborah Yakubu by Muslim students for alleged blasphemy on Prophet Muhammed.

CAN in a statement by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, said that the unlawful and dastardly action of the perpetrators must not only be condemned by all right-thinking people but the security operatives must fish them out, prosecute them as it is expected of them.

CAN also acknowledged the reaction of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111 who they said did not only condemn the criminal and religious intolerant action but called on the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement said “the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemns in strong terms the gruesome murder of a Christian, 200 Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel by some extremist fellow students on alleged blasphemy.

“The unlawful and dastardly action of the perpetrators must not only be condemned by all right-thinking people but the security operatives must fish them out, prosecute them as it is expected of them.

“It is the failure of the security agencies and the government to rise up to such criminalities in the past that gave birth to terrorists and bandits. And as long as the State fails to bring these beasts and criminals amidst us to book, so also the society will continue to be their killing fields.





“We acknowledge the swift reaction of His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111 who not only condemned the criminal and religious intolerant action but called on the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“It is our expectation that the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, would ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet, as it was before.

CAN also commended the restraint of the Christian students of the College who refused to embrace self-help and reprisal attacks on those who murdered their colleagues.

Also, the National Chairman of YOWICAN Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere in a petition to the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Education frowned at the report that only two persons were arrested in relation to the murder.

He called on the Department of Security Services (DSS), the police and other relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to arrest the remaining perpetrators whose faces appeared on the video circulating online.

“We humbly write on behalf of YOWICAN, the umbrella body that coordinates and oversees the affairs of all the Christian Youths in Nigeria, over the barbaric killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu by her fellow students, over a comment on the WhatsApp group platform.

“Prior to her demise, the deceased was a two hundred level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto.

“Information reaching us from reliable sources including friends, students and close family members, reveal that Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu was tortured, stoned, lynched and gruesomely murdered and her body subsequently set ablaze as a result of a comment she made in her departmental group WhatsApp platform, which her killers alleged to have blasphemed Prophet Muhammed.

“We as well gathered that the acts of killing of our members for inexplicable and most times flimsy reasons, have persisted unabated and has been largely kept away from the Christian fold and the general public by the perpetrators who appear to be working as a syndicate with some affiliation to the dreaded Boko Haram and ISIS, before this unfortunate episode that happened in Sokoto State.

“Sir, we heard that only two people were arrested while over 200 students participated in committing this crime. We hope this is not a way to sweep this matter under the carpet.

“The unlawful and dastardly action of the perpetrators must not only be condemned by all right-thinking people but the Police, Department of Security services, the Minister of Education must fish them out, prosecute them as it is expected.

“Our prayers: It is in the light of the foregoing that we as leaders and representatives of the Christian youth body, to which Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu is a dedicated member, hereby petition that you use your good offices to cause an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate lynching and burning of our sister in the most degrading and inhuman manner; in order to ensure justice for Late Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu, especially the role played by her fellow students whose faces are shown clearly in the viral video circulating online, showcasing her last moments in the hands of her killers.

“Deborah deserves nothing but justice and we believe in your capacity at enthroning justice in this case, by bringing the perpetrators to book,” the petition reads.

