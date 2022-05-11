Again, Reps task FG to increase capacity of Armed Forces

• Unhappy over gruesome killing of 42 Soldiers, Police, Civilians in Taraba State

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently embark on the massive recruitment of personnel into Nigeria’s Armed Forces with a view to ensure successful prosecution of the war against terrorism ravaging the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance co-sponsored by two Taraba lawmakers namely: Hon. Danjuma Usman and Hon. Rimamnde Shawulu on the unconscionable killings of Civilians, officers of the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army in Takum, Taraba State and the need to increase the capacity of the Armed Forces and security agencies to forestall further loss of lives.

In his lead debate, Hon. Usman noted that on Tuesday 10th May 2022, bandits/terrorists attacked Tati village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, which is a farming community and was razed down by the bandits who had arrived in the area the previous night and butchered 42 civilians, policemen and six Soldiers.

He said: “The House is informed that in response to several distress calls made by the residents, Security agency mobilized scantily to the area.

“The House is also informed that the bandits ambushed the security agents who were outnumbered and in the ensuring face-off six Soldiers were killed; this was after the bandits had earlier killed a Policeman at a checkpoint and other civilians at Tati; the Commander of the 93 Battalion is missing in action.

“The House is aware that the massive movement of the bandits to the area had been reported by residents to government agencies and functionaries as well as security agencies some days back.


LSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House is also aware that Security agencies, especially the 93 BN of the Nigeria army and some units of the Special Forces (operations Wild Stroke) had engaged the bandits successfully last week and seized dangerous weapons from them.

“The House is further aware that about a month ago the bandits had struck etcKwentwen, Kwencwen, Kwenmboi (Quarry), Gangum 2, Tati-Kumbo and Tati area. Others are; Bassang, Fawen, Kashiten and Muji in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas respectively and killed over 46 persons without any serious challenge.

“The House is concerned that these bandits are increasing their reach and destabilizing more parts of the country.

“The House is also concerned that these bandits operate in very large numbers and in this instant case, less than 20 military men are confronted by over 300 well-armed bandits.

“The House is disturbed by these persistent and consistent killings of both security personnel and civilians that may dampen the morale of our soldiers and encourage the bandits to cause more havoc.

“The House is further disturbed that Nigeria has one of the lowest ratios of Soldiers to the civilian population and the men are overstretched as operations are taking place in almost all states of the Federation.”

To this end, the House tasked the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector-General of Police to deploy more security men to effectively secure the Takum LGA in Taraba State and fish out the bandits.

The lawmakers also urged the intelligence agencies to take steps to fish out the sponsors of these bandits so that they are made to face the law.

While speaking during a press briefing, Hon Usman, noted that Nigeria has one of the lowest ratios of Soldiers to the civilian population and the men are overstretched as operations are taking place in almost all states of the Federation and called for the establishment of forest guards to help tackle the issue of bandits and insecurity bedevilling the nation.

“The military is overwhelmed because of the obsolete equipment they have, they cannot even move because as I speak not the Commanding Officer of the 97 battalions is nowhere to be found he led the operation to Taki village where 6 soldiers were killed but the commanding officer as I speak now we do not know his whereabouts.

“Our area is in dire need of security guards as you know it is an agrarian society and these bandits come in groups, you see them in large numbers. We are crying out for the government to assist us by providing enough security in our area, though we understand that the ratio of civilians to the military is not enough.

“We need security otherwise one day we will not be able to sit here, you cannot travel from hereto Nasarawa, from here to Kogi, from here to Kaduna, from here to plateau without being at alert, without being afraid that something will happen to you and at any time they can come for you. That was why last year I sponsored a bill on forest guards but as I speak I don’t know what happened to that bill.

“These bandits operate in our forest, so I am appealing to the media to help us pass this message to the government so that all of us are secure that we can all do our jobs better. The governor is doing his best but he is also overwhelmed, the governor is not in charge of the security it is the federal government that is in charge of security in the country,” he stated.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Again, Reps task FG to increase capacity of Armed Forces

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Again, Reps task FG to increase capacity of Armed Forces

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Fasoranti@96: You are a living legend, pride to Ondo, Yoruba race ― Akeredolu

Latest News

FCTA trains workforce on service delivery

Latest News

WAEC, NECO accuse 20 Secondary schools, 23 teachers of exam malpractice in Bayelsa

Latest News

Labour Party presidential aspirant pledges radical security transformation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More