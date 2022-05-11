World Economic Forum names Nigerian firm among 100 new start-ups

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced a Nigerian innovative tech company, Okra, among 100 New Start-ups joining its technology pioneers community.

The 2022 Technology Pioneers, which cover areas from healthcare and financial services to the metaverse, are at the forefront of their industries around the world, and Okra (Nigeria) is involved in digitalizing financial services for Africa.

In addition to their tech prowess, the firms are focused on solving some of the world’s most pressing issues such as climate change, cybersecurity and more.

“The Tech Pioneers are a truly global community representing 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and the Czech Republic represented for the first time”, the World Economic Forum stated.

Following their selection as Technology Pioneers, this year’s companies will join an impressive group of alumni that include many household names, such as Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

According to the WEF, “The 2022 cohort will also be invited to participate in World Economic Forum workshops and events and high-level discussions during their two years in the community”.





For the first time, over one-third of the selected firms are led by women, well above the industry average, and with 2022 Tech Pioneers based in 30 countries, this year’s cohort is shaping industries around the world.

Saemoon Yoon, Technology Pioneers Community Lead, World Economic Forum said

“The 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers is already bringing great changes to industries around the world.

“By joining this community these emerging tech leaders can continue to show not only the impressive tech advancements within their firms but also how their companies are helping to build a better future for us all.”

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community comprises early – to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to make a significant impact on business and society.

The group is part of the Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of game-changing start-up companies.

In addition, the community is also part of the Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, where members contribute to shaping new policies and strategies in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital assets, the internet of things and autonomous vehicles.

