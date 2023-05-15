An explosive device suspected to be a mini bomb, on Sunday night, exploded in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The incident occurred at the Doruwa drinking joint opposite Polaris Bank, affecting some buildings within the area while an unspecified number of persons were injured in the incident.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE reports that the Doruwa explosion is the 4th to occur in the state capital since 2022 and 5th in the state since 2022.

This medium also reports that the affected persons were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention, just as men of the Nigerian police anti-bomb squad have cordoned off the area to avert another blast, in an event of any,

planted nearby.

Both Taraba state government and the security authorities are yet to release a statement in respect to the incident as of time of filling this report.

