Popular Nigerian chef Hilda Buci has broken the old longest cooking hours previously held by Indian Chef Lata Tondon who made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds.

The chef at the time of writing this report, had cooked for 87 hours and 50 minutes and still cooking.

As the famous chef goes about her activities, Nigerians are still gathered around to support her.

Her live video captured people screaming to show how very proud they are of her. It should be noted that for the past four days that her cooking hackathon has unified many Nigerians for all works of life as they congregate at her cooking station.

Details later…