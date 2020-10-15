Again, #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protesters shutdown Ibadan

There seems to be no end in sight over the protest against police brutality as thousands of youths, mostly #EndSARS demonstrators on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital continued with their agitation when they converged at the main gates of the University of Ibadan (UI), around 9.30 am denouncing extrajudicial killings and human rights abuse by the Police.

Another group of youths also gathered in front of Trans Amusement Park, located along UI-Bodija expressway, chanting solidarity songs against SARS and the newly created Special Weapon Handling and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

The protest was peaceful as the protesters vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met by the appropriate authorities.

Speaking to journalists, one of the leaders of the protest, Mr Femi Adewale, declared that the protest would continue unabated until the demands of Nigerians youths were met.

Another protester, identified as Tomi Paul, said “it is wrong for the Police to see or hold the bad impression that every Nigerian youth is an internet fraudster”, adding that such perception is embarrassing and insulting.

She further contended that Nigerians, including youths, needed an enabling economic environment to do legitimate businesses and thrive, just as she chided the government for not prioritising youth development.

Tomi stated ”the protest started with #EndSARS but it has moved beyond that. We want good governance, insecurity must end also.”

“We want an end to youth unemployment, end to police brutality and we want the government to prioritise education. If not, we are not going to stop this protest. We are ready to go on for as long as it takes them to address all the issues.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

protesters shutdown Ibadan

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

See video of #EndSARS protesters shutdown Ibadan