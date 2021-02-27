After 7 months, FG re-opens Third Mainland Bridge for public use

After seven months of partial closure to traffic in order to give room for repair of its critical sections, the Federal Government has finally opened Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for public use .

With the full re-opening of the bridge, Lagoscians , comprising motorists and commuters, who have been experiencing hectic day for past seven months navigating the route from Lagos Mainland to the Island can now heave a sign of relief.

The opening of the bridge on Saturday by the officials from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, witnessed the invasion of hoodlums , who besieged the venue demanding money (settlement) from government’s officials, but ended up disputing and engaging themselves in physical combact.

Apart from the men of the Federal Road Safety Corp and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, there was no police on ground to salvage the situation until everybody dispersed.

Declaring the bridge open for use, Director of Enginerring, Bridges and Designs, Federal Ministry of Work and Housing , Mr Emmanuel Adeoye, an engineer, said that having undergone a lot of rehabilitation works on the its super structure, the bridge has been fixed for public use.

Adeoye explained that since the partially shut down of the bridge for repair, the contractor, Messrs Borini Porno, has completed works on its super structure, changed a lot of expansion joints and bearings.

“The bridge is fixed for use now and that’s why we are opening it for use.The bridge is durable. We have gone through it,” the director stated, adding that government through his ministry would continue to maintain the infrastructure from time to time.

“We have Bridge’s Maintenance Unit that carries out checks on bridges,” he said.

After the opening , Adeoye disclosed that works would continiue on the sub-structure of the Third Mainland Bridge much later, assuring that it would not affect the traffic.

“We are going to work under the bridge later. There has been a lot of exposures. The work will last for between five and 12 months,” Adeoye said.

Elated about the completion of work on the bridge, Federal Controller of Work in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola, thanked Lagosians for showing understanding and exercising patience since the partial closure of the bridge for repair since July 24, 2020.

He explained that the initial deadline for the opening of the bridge was shifted to

February 27,2021, due to delay suffered as a result of due to outbreak of COVID-19 and #Endsars protest.

“I am happy for the opening of the bridge,” Popoola said, expressing gratitude to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the traffic management team for their support, cooperation and services during the duration of work.

The 11.8km bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.

The bridge starts from Oworonshoki, which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ends at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on Lagos Island.

Constructed in 1990, the bridge was adjudged to be the longest in Africa until 1996 when the Oct. 6 Bridge in Cairo, Egypt was completed.

