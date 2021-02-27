Kidnapping: Kano govt directs closure of Tertiary Institutions

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed with immediate effect closure of four tertiary institutions in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Hon. Commissioner Ministry for Higher Education, Kano State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, a copy made available on Saturday to pressmen in Kano.

According to the statement, the Kano State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the closure of some tertiary institutions in the state with immediate effect.

The schools involved are as follows, RMK College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, T/Wada; School of Environmental Studies Gwarzo; School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Dev (SORTED), Rano and ABCOAD, Dambatta.

With this instruction, all students of the affected schools are advised to vacate the campuses as soon as possible.

Dr. Bunkure said the date for school re-opening will be communicated later, noting that all inconveniences are regretted.

