Rescue Pastor Yakuru from Boko Haram’s captivity to save Nigeria, CAN tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the military to rescue Pastor Bulud Yakuru from the Boko Haram terrorists before it is too late.

CAN in a statement by its President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, said Pastor Yakuru of Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN) Church of the Brethren was reportedly abducted on 24 December, 2020 when the terrorists attacked Pemi Village in Borno State and killed not fewer than seven people.

CAN said the Pastor who has been in the custody of the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram since December last year was on Wednesday, February 24, reportedly given a one-week ultimatum for their demands to be met by government or Pastor Yakuru will be killed.

“Although we are not aware of the demand but our appeal is to the President, the military and the Borno State government to ensure that Pastor Yakuru is not murdered like the district chairman of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) and CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government in Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi,” CAN said.

The Christian apex body said it believes that the freedom of Pastor Yakuru is a litmus test for the new Service Chiefs and the whole world is watching whether they will live up to the expectations of or not.

“If the then American President, Donald Trump could put his acts together from far away America and ordered his military to rescue one kidnapped American in Nigeria, then our President has no excuse or whatsoever not to act decisively and rescue Pastor Yakuru,” the statement noted.

CAN wondered “why should the government leave the citizens of this country at the mercy of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers? What then is the essence of having a government in place?”

“The most recent case of kidnapping is that of about three hundred school girls in Kangere, Zamfara State. This serial incident of mass abduction of our school children and citizens is shocking beyond words and must be stopped by this government immediately.

“The ease with which the bandits and insurgents are carrying out their nefarious activities is totally embarrassing and a cause for concern. When will this government give the citizens of this country cause to breathe a sigh of relief with assurance that their lives and property are safe and secured?” CAN further queried.

“Mr. President, where shall we go from here? Have the criminals taken over where there is legitimate government?” the statement queried again.

CAN said though they are praying earnestly continuously, it knows faith without hard work from the side of government is vain.

“While we are aware that you may be doing your best, your best is not the best yet going by the current negative outcomes. The bitter truth is that, no place is presently safe in this country.

“We, once again, advise that all public secondary schools – boarding or otherwise – in the Northern part of the country should be closed henceforth until the security situation improves.

“The Police should be directed to recruit more personnel with a view to assigning effective and well armed standby force to every secondary school in the North and other parts of the country. From all indications, it is high time the government declared a state of emergency in the security sector of the country.

“We also call for adequate funding, training, equipping and morale boosting of our security forces in order to enhance their performances nationwide. It seems the banditry is more dangerous than COVID-19.

“While individuals can protect themselves from the pandemic, the same cannot be said of the security challenges. Let the government stop every frivolous spending and focus more on ending the menace of insecurity challenges,” the statement added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE