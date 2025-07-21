Letters

African Democratic Congress

John R. Jimoh
Prospects & perspective. Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, ex VP & Peter Obi, have taken an unaccustomed & historic path in Nigerian politics. They are still members of their respective parties while they identify with the ideals of the African Democratic Congress. This deft move, with the right motives, that is, putting the nation before self, could bring about a strong and united coalition that could deliver the mass of the people from hunger, hardship and poverty. The ADC can now launch a landmark effort to make the party a truly mass organisation peopled by professionals, workers, farmers, market women and the poor. A programme of action should be drafted focusing on elections in 2026 & 2027, the cornerstone of which will be a campaign of mass mobilisation covering all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

John R. Jimoh, 14, Ifeloju Street, Aseese, Mowe.

