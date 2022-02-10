Adulterated PMS: Reps call for probe of NNPC, SON, others

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, called for full investigations into the importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into Nigeria.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on urgent public importance sponsored by the Majority Chief Whip, Hon Mohammed Monguno.

To this end, the House resolved to summon the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mr Melee Kyari, and the four companies involved in the importation.

In his lead debate, Hon Monguno we go expressed grave concern over the scarcity of PMS in Abuja and other parts of the country, called for the House intervention with the view to nip the challenge in the bid.

He said that according to reports, the scarcity was as a report of alleged adulterated petrol in circulation.

He said the quality of the fuel was noticed about a week ago when many car engines of motorists were reportedly damaged and consumers had already started suing retail outlets for selling them adulterated fuel.

“Nigeria is known to be a petroleum-producing country. As a result of either our actions or inactions over the years, we have now outsourced the refining of petroleum products to jurisdictions outside Nigeria.

“At such, it behoves on us as a country to closely monitor the quality of petroleum products that is being imported in the country.”

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Recall that the NNPC Limited Group Managing Director had earlier affirmed that MRS, Oando, Emadeb Consortium and Duke Oil, a subsidiary of the NNPC, imported the methanol-blended petrol.

Worried about the effects of the adulterated PMS on the economy, the House asked NNPC to provide the names of the companies to its committee for investigation.

In his remarks, Hon Abubakar Nalaraba who described the situation as unfortunate lamented that Nigeria spent multi-million dollars on the importation of adulterated fuel it

On her part, Hon Taiwo Oluga called for immediate summon of the NNPC management, adding that what the corporation did was unacceptable.

She argued that “it is a shame that we will be producing the crude and they will be importing adulterated fuel, the NNPC should be invited to come to plenary to explain to the house, what is wrong and not the committee.

While ruling on the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Wase, who presided over the plenary however objected to the NNPC appearing at the plenary urged that the investigation should be handled at the Committee level.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Adulterated PMS: Reps call for probe of NNPC, SON, others

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

Adulterated PMS: Reps call for probe of NNPC, SON, others

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Osun 2022: APC screens Oyetola, 2 others

Latest News

DELSU lecturers to join nationwide strike

Latest News

NLC opposes El-Rufai over consent forms, deductions

Latest News

CBN, bankers’ committee unfold RT200 FX programme

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More