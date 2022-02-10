Adulterated PMS: Reps call for probe of NNPC, SON, others

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, called for full investigations into the importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into Nigeria.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on urgent public importance sponsored by the Majority Chief Whip, Hon Mohammed Monguno.

To this end, the House resolved to summon the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mr Melee Kyari, and the four companies involved in the importation.

In his lead debate, Hon Monguno we go expressed grave concern over the scarcity of PMS in Abuja and other parts of the country, called for the House intervention with the view to nip the challenge in the bid.

He said that according to reports, the scarcity was as a report of alleged adulterated petrol in circulation.

He said the quality of the fuel was noticed about a week ago when many car engines of motorists were reportedly damaged and consumers had already started suing retail outlets for selling them adulterated fuel.

“Nigeria is known to be a petroleum-producing country. As a result of either our actions or inactions over the years, we have now outsourced the refining of petroleum products to jurisdictions outside Nigeria.

“At such, it behoves on us as a country to closely monitor the quality of petroleum products that is being imported in the country.”

Recall that the NNPC Limited Group Managing Director had earlier affirmed that MRS, Oando, Emadeb Consortium and Duke Oil, a subsidiary of the NNPC, imported the methanol-blended petrol.

Worried about the effects of the adulterated PMS on the economy, the House asked NNPC to provide the names of the companies to its committee for investigation.

In his remarks, Hon Abubakar Nalaraba who described the situation as unfortunate lamented that Nigeria spent multi-million dollars on the importation of adulterated fuel it

On her part, Hon Taiwo Oluga called for immediate summon of the NNPC management, adding that what the corporation did was unacceptable.

She argued that “it is a shame that we will be producing the crude and they will be importing adulterated fuel, the NNPC should be invited to come to plenary to explain to the house, what is wrong and not the committee.

While ruling on the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Wase, who presided over the plenary however objected to the NNPC appearing at the plenary urged that the investigation should be handled at the Committee level.

