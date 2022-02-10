Suspected herdsmen attack Benue community, kill middle-aged woman

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Wednesday shot dead a middle-aged woman at Yelewata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Source from the area told our correspondent on the telephone in Makurdi that suspected herders attacked a woman who had gone to her farm to get firewood.

The source said there was no prior provocation that could have warranted the killing of the woman.

Chairman of Guma local government, Caleb Aba confirmed the incident on Thursday when contacted on the phone.

Aba explained that some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen waylaid the woman on her way home from the farm and shot her dead.

The incident, he said occurred at about 5 pm on Wednesday.

“The woman had gone to a nearby bush to fetch firewoods when the gunmen but while returning home, some herders accosted her and shot her to death,” the council boss said.

The chairman however lamented that suspected herdsmen had consistently attacked some communities in his local government.

The situation, he said had worsened the humanitarian crisis in the council area.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Sewuese Anene were not successful as she did not pick up her cellphone when called.

