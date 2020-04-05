Adhere to govt’s directive to contain virus —Adekunle

The Bishop of Egba Diocese (Anglican Communion), Right Reverend Emmanuel Adekunle, has advised residents of Ogun State to abide by the Federal Government’s stay-at-home order as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Adekunle, while speaking to Churchnews on Friday, said the pandemic could only be checked if the citizenry adhered to instructions to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene.

The cleric said the diocese had directed all parishes to provide palliatives for their members, including the aged, vulnerable and widows, in order to mitigate effects of the sit-at-home.

He added that the diocese itself would be distributing 1,500 relief packages, consisting of food items and sachet water in the first phase to complement the effort of the parishes.

The bishop said two committees—the Aged and Vulnerable Ministry and the Egba Diocesan Medical Advisory Board—were co-opted for an hitch-free exercise.

“It is imperative that we all abide by the order of both the federal and state governments to stay at home for the next 14 days to combat this disease.

“The disease is not a respecter of any age or status. We must maintain social distancing and improve on our personal hygiene to stay alive,” he added.

