Adeleke describes Atiku as a ‘unifier, bridge builder, that will fix Nigeria’

Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday described the former Vice-president of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar as a unifier, a bridge builder and a tested leader, that would fix the problems currently confronting the nation when he becomes the next president.

The governor-elect was quoted to have said this at the reception organised for the former vice-president in Ibadan via a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by one of his media campaign spokespersons, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

According to the statement, “Your candidature is the tonic Nigeria needs to regain her vitality. Your economic blueprint is the best in terms of its workability and applicability. Atiku is the man to salvage the sinking ship of Nigeria.

“I warmly welcome you to South West, your second home. You are part of us in Yorubaland. We are your proud in-law and so we are one with you. Very soon, it will be my singular honour as a Governor to have the First Lady of Nigeria from my state.

“In your professional life, before politicking, also you are an integral part of our region. You served the nation as a public servant but principally across Lagos and our region. So Yoruba people know Atiku and Atiku also knows them.

“In your foray into politics, your best confidants are again from this region. From the Yar’Adua era to date, your trusted foot soldiers and associates are not just from the North, but South-South, East and South West. You are a pan-Nigerian leader.

“I use this platform to call on Yorubas and Nigerians as a whole to rally around the PDP and her presidential candidate who is ably supported by another great Nigerian, my brother, the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa. An Atiku Presidency will restore peace, stability and prosperity to every home in Nigeria.

“I must also call on all party chiefs to sheath their swords and embrace common agenda to ensure the total victory of the party at the 2023 General elections. Nigerians are waiting for us, eager for Atiku’s Presidency. We must rise above the past and embrace the future in the best interest of many Nigerians who see us, the PDP as the Messiah.”

He however maintained that “When next we will be having a grand meeting, Sir, you would have become an elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by God’s grace.”

