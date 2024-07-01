Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Monday, refuted social media reports that an explosion occurred at Zungeru Power Plant in Niger State.

Adelabu stated that the Power Plant is on the grid and is running at full and optimum capacity.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations and made available to Nigerian Tribune, described the report as figment of the imagination of peddlers of such information.

“I have spoken with the Managing Director of Mainstream Energy and I can assure you that nothing of such took place in Zungeru. The plant is working and it continues to supply to the grid.

ALSO READ: YIAGA Africa kicks against clamour to scrap states electoral commissions

“We have video evidence from Zungeru that nothing like that occurred today and whoever is interested should go there to find out. It is rather unfortunate that people will sit down somewhere and cook up this sort of story. It is unpatriotic, such people should desist from creating unnecessary panic”.

The minister, while assuring Nigerians of adequate supply of energy, however said “We have seen the worst in the sector, we can only get better. We promised incremental supply of power and that is what is happening now and that’s why we have the present improvement and it will continue.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE