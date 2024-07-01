The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced plans to introduce customised SIM cards for candidates during the 2025 UTME registration process. This initiative aims to tackle recurring issues such as SIM theft or loss.

In its Weekly Bulletin, JAMB stated that the customised SIM cards will be rolled out next year in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

These SIM cards, specifically designed for UTME registration, will feature enhanced security measures and will only be accessible to parents. They will have a validity period of five years.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, revealed these developments during a visit from a delegation of the West Africa Civil Societies Forum (WACSOF).

He expressed confidence that the introduction of customised SIM cards will effectively resolve the various challenges faced during candidates’ registration processes.

Oloyede assured the civil society groups of JAMB’s commitment to improving the UTME registration experience, making it more seamless and user-friendly. He emphasized the Board’s dedication to leveraging advanced technology for efficient service delivery across Nigeria.

During the 2024 UTME, many candidates encountered difficulties with registration due to SIM card changes, while others faced issues accessing their results after losing their registered SIM cards.

