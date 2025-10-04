Addicted to painkillers

I have become dependent on painkillers for the past three years due to my long-standing back ache. I want to know what to do about this.
— Gregory (by SMS)
Painkillers such as paracetamol, among others, are safe and very effective when used in moderate doses for specific periods of time. However, when used in higher doses over a long period, they can lead to gastritis, liver damage and even kidney failure.
Luckily, in addition to moderate amounts of painkillers, your chronic back ache can also be treated in other ways such as exercises, weight loss, and the use of comfortable beds and mattresses, among others. This way, the amount of painkillers that will be required for your back ache will be significantly reduced.
