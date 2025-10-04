Why is smoking a bad habit?

Although I enjoy smoking, I have been informed that it is a bad habit. Kindly advise me.
— Peter (by SMS)
Smoking is definitely injurious to the health. Apart from the fact that it exposes you to a variety of chest diseases including lung cancers, it even predisposes you to a variety of fatal conditions like heart attack and stroke. In view of this, it would be advisable if you can kick the habit as soon as possible.
